DRIP OR DROWN

Submitted by Adwait
Many CEOs and celebs consider a liter of water before breakfast an essential life hack.

The Lede

Last month Peloton CEO John Foley said in an interview with the New York Times that he drinks 40 sips of water as soon as he wakes up each day. Foley's ritual, similar to that of other high-profile business leaders and celebrities, raises an important question: is it actually beneficial to chug water immediately after waking up?

Key Details

  • Foley began doing this 20 years ago when a colleague told him that hydrating "as much as you can" is key.
  • The scientific benefits of staying well hydrated include better blood circulation, joint lubrication and homeostatic temperature regulation.
  • However, there is not much evidence to suggest that drinking more than 0.5 to 1 ounces of water per pound of body weight per day — or doing so in the early morning — helps in any way.

