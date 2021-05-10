Picks Video Long Reads Tech
When it comes to milk, there are plenty of reasons you might choose a non-dairy option — but if you're looking for a healthier alternative, plant-based milks aren't necessarily better.

The Lede

There's a notion that anything plant-based is inherently healthier than the alternative, but this isn't always the case. Plant-based milks don't have the same nutrients as cow's milk, and they can have higher sugar content. Here's what you should know next time you're in the dairy aisle.

Key Details

  • Cow's milk offers protein, calcium, potassium, B vitamins, vitamin D and, in the case of whole or fortified milk, vitamin A. Plant-based milks offer a different nutrient profile, often with far less protein.
  • The added sugars in plant-based milks often rival the sugars in a donut, and they don't keep your metabolism as stable as the natural sugars in cow's milk.
  • If you're lactose-intolerant, plant milks are a fine alternative, but cow's milk is more nutritional bang for your buck.