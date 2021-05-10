NUT REALLY MY THING
Are Plant And Nut Milk Substitutes Good For You?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via nytimes.com
The LedeThere's a notion that anything plant-based is inherently healthier than the alternative, but this isn't always the case. Plant-based milks don't have the same nutrients as cow's milk, and they can have higher sugar content. Here's what you should know next time you're in the dairy aisle.
Key Details
- Cow's milk offers protein, calcium, potassium, B vitamins, vitamin D and, in the case of whole or fortified milk, vitamin A. Plant-based milks offer a different nutrient profile, often with far less protein.
- The added sugars in plant-based milks often rival the sugars in a donut, and they don't keep your metabolism as stable as the natural sugars in cow's milk.
- If you're lactose-intolerant, plant milks are a fine alternative, but cow's milk is more nutritional bang for your buck.