happy pills
Let's Bust Some Social Media Myths About Antidepressants
The Lede
Debunking misinformation about anything online is akin to playing whack-a-mole. Recently, widespread "alternative facts" about antidepressants have flooded our timelines, so Lifehacker talked to some actual experts in the field about the science behind SSRIa and other medication. Below are just three of the popular myths to watch out for, but read the entire article to learn a lot more about antidepressants.
Key Details
- Myth 1: "Antidepressants will change your personality." Our traits are stable and enduring; they can't be altered to that degree.
- Myth 2: "Antidepressants work immediately and you have to take them forever." It takes several weeks for them to kick in, and not everyone takes them for life.
- Myth 3: "Antidepressants cause suicidal thoughts." Suicidality as a result of medication is extraordinarily rare and not clearly linked to antidepressants; if it occurred, you'd be taken off the medication immediately.