'WE'RE QUITE WORRIED ABOUT THIS'

Syphilis cases in the United States reached an all-time high in 2019, according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Lede

Medical professionals blame the syphilis surge on dating apps, declining condom use and rising meth use.

Key Details

  • Approximately 130,000 syphilis cases were reported nationwide in 2019. The sexually transmitted disease was nearly eradicated around the turn of the century, but over the past two decades, cases have grown steadily, skyrocketing in recent years.
  • Gay men account for half of all syphilis cases in the US. A significant percentage of women with syphilis use meth.
  • In most cases, a single shot of penicillin can cure syphilis, which, if left untreated, can cause brain damage, blindness and deafness.