BRRR, IT'S COLD IN HERE
If You’re One Of Those People Who’s Always Cold, Here’s How To Get Warm
Submitted by Molly Bradley via lifehacker.com
The Lede
Lifehacker's Meredith Dietz came up with a compendium of surefire ways to stay warm during the cold winter months.
Key Details
- Layer your clothing correctly. To trap the most body heat, wear your most fitted items of clothing closest to your body and add looser layers on top.
- Layer your blankets. A good order for your bed setup would be flannel sheets, a fluffy comforter, and then a thinner but dense blanket on top of the comforter.
- Protect your hands and feet. Wear gloves, use hand warmers and wrap your hands around a hot beverage if you can.
Additional Thoughts
In addition to the top three, here are a few other methods to staying warm.
- Use your armpits. To warm your hands quickly, hug your body and put them under your armpits.
- Sip a hot drink. This will make you feel warmer from the inside out — plus, as mentioned above, you can wrap your hands around the drink and the steam from the drink can heat your face.
- Take a hot bath. Make sure the water covers your chest area for more effective warming.
- Do light exercises. Jumping jacks are a great way to warm up quickly.
- Breathe. Studies have shown that something called "vase breathing" can help you feel warmer: take a deep breath, hold it for a few seconds and contract your pelvic and abdominal muscles so that your lower back curves out a little.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
Here Are The Things You Should Have In Your Car At All Times
Having the right tools in your car will not only help you in an emergency, but help prevent it in the first place. Here's what you should keep handy.
Comments