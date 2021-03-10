134
+ digg
ENTRO TO PHILOSOPHY

Submitted by Molly Bradley
In physics, entropy is the process of a system losing energy and dissolving into chaos. This applies to social systems in everyday life, too. Limiting energy loss can make social systems run better.

The Lede

From dropping clothes on the floor to leaving dirty dishes in the sink, entropy shows up in real life in all kinds of ways, and it can take a toll on your psyche. But you can apply the opposite of entropy — negentropy — to combat this force of disorganization and chaos, and you'll feel better for it.

Key Details

  • To combat entropy, locate it: just as a faulty window might leak heat and waste energy, you can identify similarly flawed things in your life, like an illogically organized kitchen or workdays cluttered with unnecessary meetings.
  • When you identify entropy, consider which energy losses are the biggest or most frustrating to you, and come up with a plan to improve them.
  • The initial fix might not work, so pay attention and tweak as needed — or you may find entire systems that need a total overhaul.

Other articles and videos you might like