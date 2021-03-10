1142 members
A Concept From Physics Called Negentropy Could Help Your Life Run Smoother
The LedeFrom dropping clothes on the floor to leaving dirty dishes in the sink, entropy shows up in real life in all kinds of ways, and it can take a toll on your psyche. But you can apply the opposite of entropy — negentropy — to combat this force of disorganization and chaos, and you'll feel better for it.
