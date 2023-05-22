Three Memorial Day Mattress Deals You Need To See

Author: Charles Mburugu

You spend a third of your life in bed, don't punish your body with an old mattress. Studies have shown sleep can help you lose weight, improve concentration, maximize athletic performance, regulate blood sugar and strengthen your heart. So why not give your body a break with the most cuddly, cozy and dream-inducing surface to slumber.

Luckily, Saatva has you covered this Memorial Day with a $375 discount across the board on all styles and sizes. If you want to upgrade your sleeping surface (not to mention your athletic performance and ability to concentrate), check out some of their best offerings below.

Saatva Classic — Best Support

Saatva Classic provides exceptional support and comfort whether you sleep on your side, back or stomach.

The mattress cover is made from organic cotton, making it feel breathable and soft. Inside is a dual set of steel coils that contour to your curves and provide excellent lumbar support. And with two heights and three firmness options, you can customize the mattress to your body rather than the other way around.

No matter the size, every Saatva Classic comes with a lifetime warranty, a 365-night home trial and free delivery and assembly.

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid — Best For Partners

As the name suggests, the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress contains both memory foam and coils. This best-of-both-worlds approach provides some bounce and softness while still giving you the benefits of memory foam.

The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is designed with every body size and shape in mind. If you've ever shared your bed with someone who flips a hundred times a night, you know the agony of waking up over and over again. The Hybrid minimizes that, so you'll hardly feel your partner's presence.

Its cover has an antimicrobial treatment that prevents the growth of mildew, mold and bacteria. The Hybrid comes in one thickness which contains two layers of memory foam, one layer of pocketed comfort coils, and excellent edge support. Like the Saatva Classic, the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid price comes with a warranty, a one-year home trial and free delivery and assembly.

Loom & Leaf — Most Cushy

Loom & Leaf is Saatva's luxury memory foam mattress for sleepers looking for deep pressure relief. Its plush foam is designed to make you feel like you're sleeping on a bed made for royalty.

The Loom & Leaf mattress has two firmness options: relaxed firm and firm. The relaxed firm is ideal for side sleepers with its balance of support and softness. Stomach and back sleepers needing a firmer mattress can choose the firm option. Its four foam layers provide proper spinal alignment for all sleeping positions.

The cover is made with organic and breathable cotton, which promotes healthier and cooler sleep. Those who run hot will appreciate the gel-infused memory foam, which keeps you cooler than a crisp night breeze.

Perhaps most importantly, the Loom & Leaf has great motion isolation. Restless partners, never fear. With this mattress, your days of bouncing your partner awake as you switch positions are at an end. Both of you can sleep well as you float through dreamland on the Loom & Leaf.

As with Saatva's other offerings, the Loom & Leaf comes with a 365-night home trial, warranty and free delivery and assembly.

Frames, Furniture & Accessories

Saatva mattresses have the extra benefit of being handcrafted in the U.S. and made from eco-friendly materials. Besides mattresses, Saatva also offers a wide variety of beddings like pillows, sheets, duvets, mattress toppers, blankets and quilts. They also sell designer bed frames and bedroom furniture if you want to upgrade more than just your mattress.

You spend one-third of your life asleep, so if you're ready to invest in yourself, Saatva might be just what you've been looking for.