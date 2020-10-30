YOUR NEXT PR IS A WORKOUT AWAY
Four Speed Exercises That'll Boost Your Power And Get You Running Faster
Submitted by Todd via runnersworld.com
The Lede
"Runners should concentrate on building power — how fast you can use the force you’ve built up," says physical therapist Jay Dicharry, M.P.T. With proper conditioning, your strides become more powerful and it becomes easier to push-off. According to research, plyometric exercise will help you run shorter distances faster.
Additional Thoughts
Four exercises that'll get you running faster
- Box jump
Explosive jumps are meant to strengthen and activate your core and leg muscles which will "turn on" when running. Face a sturdy box, keep your feet apart at hip-width, back into a squat and jump onto the box. Make sure to land softly and stay in control with both feet landing on the box. Do eight reps, with three sets each.
- Bulgarian split squat with rotation
Single leg exercises like this are meant for hip strengthening, which will give you better stability and balance when pushing-off. Stand facing away from a chair, or box and palce your right foot on it, which should be about three-feet behind you. Keep your hands on hips, bend your left knee and dive into a lunge — while keeping your back straight, chest upright and left knee over your toes. Rotate 45 degrees to each side when on top and repeat eight reps with two sets each before switching sides.
- Deadlift
These help with your strengthen your glutes and hip extensors. Pick a set of weights and place them on the floor, in front of you. With your feet placed on either side of the weight, maintain a flat back, bend your knees and grab the weight, lifting it up in one motion. Do this for eight reps, with two sets each.
- Kneeling hip flexor stretch
This helps with easing your tightly wound hip flexors. This helps increase your range of motion in your hips and that should help increase your pace. Step forward into a lunge with one foot, and place the other knee on the ground. Extend your hips forward while keeping your upper-body straight and hold that position for a minute. Do this three times, for each leg.
Additional submission from Todd:
Cow caught chewing on large python in bizarre outback scene
A gobsmacked outback worker has captured photos of a cow apparently trying to swallow a snake in a bizarre roadside scene in the remote north.
Comments