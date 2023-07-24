ouch, ouch
What Is The World's Most Dangerous Sex Position?
The Lede
In the realm of sexual exploration, intimacy often takes on adventurous forms, with couples seeking new thrills and consensual experiences. However, amidst this excitement, lies potential physical dangers.
Key Details
- The world's most dangerous sex position, according to UK-based surgeon Dr. Karan Raj, is the Reverse Cowgirl. In this position, the receiver mounts the giver while facing away, and if there's any mismatch in movements, it can lead to penile fractures.
- Other positions pose risks, with Doggy-style being responsible for 41 percent of penile fracture cases, followed by Missionary and "woman on top."
- The key to avoiding injuries during sex is communication between partners about desires, needs and comfort.