The 'Tinder Swindler' Has Been Banned From Pretty Much All Dating Apps
Match Group — which owns Match, OkCupid, Hinge, PlentyofFish, OurTime, Meetic and Pairs — announced they had permanently banned Simon Leviev from all of its dating platforms because, as a rep said, he violated Tinder's terms of service. Tinder has also said Leviev will not be able to create an account on their app anymore.
- The documentary "The Tinder Swindler" (newly released on Netflix) details Leviev's pattern of pretending to be wealthy on Tinder, conning women into gaining their trust, convincing them to loan him money and then disappearing without a trace. The money he took from one woman would help bolster his rich persona for the next.
- Leviev allegedly scammed women he met on dating apps into paying him an estimated $10 million.
- Leviev was arrested in 2019 and spent 5 months in prison in Israel, his home country.
