Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

SHIRT HAPPENS

These Women Pranked Their Husbands Into All Wearing The Same Shirt And Their Reactions Were Priceless

Submitted by James Crugnale

These Women Pranked Their Husbands Into All Wearing The Same Shirt And Their Reactions Were Priceless
TikToker Melinda Scott shared the hilarious moment a group of wives played an epic prank on their husbands.
@melinda_scott Got ‘em #husbandprank #wifey #husbandwifecomedy #PepsiApplePieChallenge #fypシ @simplykristinamarie ♬ My Type - Saweetie

h/t The Kitchenista

Additional submission from James Crugnale: