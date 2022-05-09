The Right Number Of Friends To Have, According To Psychologists
The Lede
A 2010 study conducted by psychology professor Julianne Holt-Lunstad showed that loneliness can be as bad for your physical health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. According to Holt-Lunstad, "Just like we have guidelines and recommendations for the amount of sleep we get and how physically active we are," the friendships you have are "health relevant." There's no perfect answer to the question of how many friends is the right number of friends, but here's what psychologists think is good for your health.
Key Details
- Having at least one important person in your life can diminish the negative impacts of loneliness. "Going from zero to one is where we get the most bang for your buck," says Jeffrey Hall, a communication studies professor.
- British psychologist Robin Dunbar is responsible for "Dunbar's number," the maximum number of connections a person is able to maintain: 150. But of those 150 relationships, only five are typically close friends.
- A 2016 study indicated that six or more friends can improve your health.
