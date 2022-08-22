The Best Dating Apps According to the Internet

We turned to the internet to find out, scouring user reviews on Twitter, Reddit, and the app stores to find honest feedback from actual users. Then we narrowed down the list further to include apps with inclusivity settings for LGBTQ+ connections and robust free versions. That way if one app doesn’t fit, you can move on to the next.

These Are The Top Dating Apps to Try

Hinge – Best for Serious Relationships

Tinder – Best for Hookups

Bumble – Best for Women

Her – Best for Queer, Lesbian, and Bisexual Womxn

Grinder — Best for Gay Men

Lex — Best for Queer People

Coffee Meets Bagel – Best Curated Matches

Hinge – Best for Serious Relationships

Download:Android | iOS

Hinge is literally “the dating app designed to be deleted” and as its slogan suggests, it’s focused on matching you with those interested in finding a long-term relationship. It asks for multiple pieces of information to help connect you with potential matches. In addition to basic information like gender preference and your height, it also asks for your stance on religion and politics, any vices you have, dealbreakers, and requires six pictures. It also offers writing prompts to help you create a standout profile and fun icebreaker questions for those who need it. Its feature-rich free version is plenty robust, but save your money on its premium features as they don’t add much value. Overall, Hinge typically saw better reviews and stories of long-term success than the competition when combing through user sentiment on Twitter, Reddit, and app store reviews.

Positive reviews:

Negative reviews:

Tinder – Best for Hookups

Download: Android | iOS

While people use Tinder for both serious dating and casual hookups, it’s best used for the latter. Its straightforward app is easy to use and boosts a massive number of users making it easy to find potential matches. It also encourages users to match based mainly on first impressions (aka photos) not on bios, interests, and other personal information. This lends itself better to finding casual encounters rather than serious relationships. User sentiment backs us up — if you’re looking for pure hookups, then you’ll have the best luck on Tinder. There is a free version available, but free members only get 100 “right swipes” every 12 hours. All matched users can message for free, but search is limited to only your matched profiles which we didn’t love.

Positive reviews:

Negative reviews

Bumble – Best for Women

Download: Android | iOS

Women encounter a lot of unwanted interaction on dating apps. To combat this, Bumble only allows the woman to make the first move for heterosexual matches. (Either party can be the icebreaker for same-sex matches.) User sentiment reported fewer unwelcome messages for female users and that it’s a solid platform for online dating, especially for women comfortable making the first move. Its safety reporting feature with unmatch backup is a nice addition too. It requires women to make an interaction within 24 hours, which encourages user activity and increases the likelihood of finding a match. There is a free version available, though there are additional fees for some special features — the rematch feature for example is only available with an upgrade.

Positive reviews:

Negative reviews

Her – Best for Queer, Lesbian, and Bisexual Womxn

Download: Android | iOS

While Her is an inclusive dating app for those in the LGBTQ+ community, it’s particularly tailored for the ways that womxn connect with and date other womxn. Its setup is simple — you view profiles, “like” and match with other users, and interact with them via chat. Her’s chat room alone boosts over two million active lesbian, bisexual, and queer women available to chat with. The app also encourages community involvement and provides information on queer events and local meetups. Many users reported finding serious relationships as well as long-term friendships. Her offers free, unlimited messaging, but a paid membership is needed for unlimited swiping.

**Positive reviews:

Negative reviews:

Grindr – Best for Gay Men

Download: Android | iOS

Positive reviews

Negative reviews

Lex – Best for Queer People

Download: Android | iOS

Lex is a free social and dating app for nonbinary, transgender people, and lesbian, bisexual, queer, and trans women. It’s text-centered approach was inspired by newspaper personal ads and it encourages queer connections that go beyond “swiping on selfies”. This focus on connection resonates with users who say that it’s by far one of the best for LGBTQ+, especially if you live in a major city. With Lex, the goal is connecting casually with others, whether dating, chatting, or making friends.

Positive reviews

Negative reviews

Coffee Meets Bagel – Best Curated Matches

Download: Android | iOS

Coffee Meets Bagel is popular with those looking for a long-term relationship but don’t have the time or desire to dig through a ton of profiles. Every day the app sends you a list of potential matches that are tailored to your preferences. Then, both parties have a week to start a conversation and meet off-platform. Users did mention that this can make getting a date harder, though profiles tend to have more substance and personalization. Coffee Meets Bagel has robust free features like the discover tab and you can earn “likes” when you want to search for profiles, but it has limited matching criteria and unliked matches expire in 24 hours.

Positive reviews

Negative reviews