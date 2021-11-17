YEE-OUCH
Can Reverse Cowgirl Position Break Your Penis? Here's What We Know
Submitted by Molly Bradley via insidehook.com
The Lede
Reverse cowgirl — the sex position in which the receiving partner is on top and facing away from the penetrating partner — is possibly more discussed than actually practiced, possibly because of rumors that it can break the penetrator's penis. First things first: since the penis is not a bone, it doesn't break, but it can "fracture" when a tear occurs in the connective tissue involved in erections. Here's how it happens and how to avoid it.
Key Details
- Penile fractures often occur when an erect penis collides with something hard — for example, when it slips out during sex and misses its re-entry into the receiving person.
- If this happens, seek medical attention — but the good news: this only affects around one in 175,000 people with penises.
- A 2014 study attributed half of all fractures to "woman-on-top" positions, but didn't specify beyond that. But the lack of eye contact and likeliness of slipping makes reverse cowgirl potentially risky.
Additional Thoughts
Tips to avoid injury in reverse cowgirl:
- Avoid the position if you're inebriated. Being drunk will lower your physical coordination and make accidents more likely.
- Let the receiving partner set the pace, and don't take it too fast. Try to stay in rhythm with your partner — and keeping it slow will make it easier to stop and adjust as needed and avoid painful collisions.
- Don't use too much lube. No need to increase the likelihood of slipping in this situation.
- Communicate with your partner. Because you can't make eye contact in this position, be sure to talk to each other and let each other know what you need and what you're doing.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
Is A Brain Like A Telegraph, A Telephone Or Computer? All Of The Above
Technological metaphors have helped scientists reimagine the mind, writes Matthew Cobb in "The Idea of the Brain."