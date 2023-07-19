Popular
THE MATING GAMES

Joel Leal
Joel Leal via discovermagazine.com
How To Get Better At Playing Hard-To-Get, According To Psychology
This concept has been studied by social scientists like Charles Darwin as far back as 1871.
The Lede

Playing hard-to-get in the dating world means acting aloof or uninterested to increase one's desirability. This concept, noted by Charles Darwin as far back as 1871, has been explored by generations of social scientists.

Key Details

  • Research does suggest that showing less interest and appearing selective can make one more desirable, as it generates uncertainty and increases mental preoccupation.
  • However, this scarcity principle is not fool proof as studies also suggests that showing more interest can lead to greater effort from the other person.
  • Balancing intrigue and healthy communication is crucial, especially while prioritizing mental health and each other's well-being in romantic relationships.

