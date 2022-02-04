Trending
Dave Franco Reveals How His Proposal To Alison Brie Backfired Spectacularly

"So, what she sees is me wearing this weird, stupid mask, holding up this janky stone ring," Franco recalled.

Dave Franco's attempt at a romantic gesture during his proposal to Alison Brie went over like a lead balloon.

Franco tried to recapture the moment when he first met Brie during Mardi Gras in New Orleans in 2011 and she was wearing a silver mask.

Five years later, he thought it would be sweet to remind her of the first time they met by proposing with the silver mask.

Much to his horror, she "couldn't place the mask. She didn't know what it was."

