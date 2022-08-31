Popular
Dating Tips For Shy Guys, According To Experts
Dating can be daunting — here's how to be more confident when putting yourself out there.

A first date is nerve-wracking for the best of us, but if you struggle with shyness, the experience can be considerably more difficult. Dating experts talk to Metro.co.uk about how men in particular can be more confident when dipping into the dating pool.

  • Dating coach Celeste Moore says dressing in shades that suit your skin tone can make you feel good and boost your confidence. "We are adding natural colour to our skin, our eyes are brighter and we are more noticed — in a good way."
  • Don't worry too much about awkwardness or conversations that don't flow — if it's not comfortable and easy, they're probably not the one.
  • If you like someone, let them know. Even if they don't feel the same way, having the courage to make a move is an achievement in itself.

