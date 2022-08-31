you've got this
Dating Tips For Shy Guys, According To Experts
The Lede
A first date is nerve-wracking for the best of us, but if you struggle with shyness, the experience can be considerably more difficult. Dating experts talk to Metro.co.uk about how men in particular can be more confident when dipping into the dating pool.
Key Details
- Dating coach Celeste Moore says dressing in shades that suit your skin tone can make you feel good and boost your confidence. "We are adding natural colour to our skin, our eyes are brighter and we are more noticed — in a good way."
- Don't worry too much about awkwardness or conversations that don't flow — if it's not comfortable and easy, they're probably not the one.
- If you like someone, let them know. Even if they don't feel the same way, having the courage to make a move is an achievement in itself.