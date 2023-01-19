The Number Of People Who Use Dating Apps Worldwide, Mapped

More and more people nowadays are taking to the apps to find love — online dating providers are expected to see 441 million active users across the globe by the end of 2023.

Of all the countries, the US has the highest percentage of its population using online dating apps and platforms (21.9 percent). It's also where the segment generates the most revenue, with the market expected to reach $2.5 billion this year.

Americans aren't the only ones finding dates on the web, though; Statista mapped the penetration rate and revenue of online dating services in selected countries around the world.

The UK is the country with the second-highest percentage of its residents on the apps, but its $342 million revenue is lower than several other nations. In China, just 9.1 percent of the population uses online dating services, but the market is worth a whopping $1,547 million.

Via Statista