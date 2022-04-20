'thrivers are made, not born'
Successful Kids Have These Seven Skills, According To A Psychologist
The Lede
According to educational psychologist Michele Borba, there are seven skills that encourage qualities like resilience and social competence in children, and separate successful kids from those that struggle. Here are a few:
Key Details
- Self-confidence: Borba says kids who are self-assured know they can fail but also turn things around, and should be encouraged to pick themselves back up and find solutions to obstacles.
- Empathy: Parents and carers can help their children develop this quality by labeling emotions and sharing feelings.
- Optimism: Kids will be more likely to succeed if they view challenges as temporary and solvable, Borba says, and can be taught optimism by having things discussed and presented to them in a positive way.
