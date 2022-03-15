BALL'S IN HIS COURT
A 'Bridgerton' Actor Shared The Very Unlikely Prop That The Cast Uses For Sex Scenes
Submitted by Molly Bradley via telegraph.co.uk
The Lede
Jonathan Bailey, who plays nobleman Anthony Bridgerton on the show, explained that an intimacy coordinator served a vital role in the making of "Bridgerton" in order to keep actors safe and separate while simulating sex acts. "It's amazing how that whole industry has just come on, even in a year," Bailey said. "There are new tricks to the trade [like] little cushions, and it's amazing what you can do with a half-inflated netball."
Key Details
- The netball was one of the most surprising and effective props used in the show's sex scenes: "There are certain acts where a half-inflated netball can allow for movement without having to connect physically," said Bailey.
- The actor also described the general protocol: "If there are two people doing a sex scene, the rule is they must have three barriers separating them."
- "It's pretty silly, really," Bailey said, "and we have some hilarious moments, but it makes it less awkward."
