America's Best States For Singles, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
From dating opportunities to the number of restaurants, this is how US states compare when it comes to dating-friendliness.
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you're in the market for a partner, this study suggests that where you live could make all the difference.

WalletHub compared 50 US states — on everything from dating opportunities to number of restaurants per capita — to uncover the best states to be single in.


Source: WalletHub

Top Three US States for Singles

  1. California takes the top spot, scoring highest overall for romance and fun, and ranking second for dating opportunities. The Golden State does, however, rank second-worst of all the states for dating economics.

  2. In second is New York, ranking highest for dating opportunities and placing second when it comes to romance and fun. Like California, though, New York scores poorly on the cost of dating; for this category, the state is worst overall.

  3. The third-best US state for singles is Florida. The Sunshine State is takes third place for romance and fun, and scores fourth-highest for dating opportunities.



Via WalletHub.

