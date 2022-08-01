The Most Expensive One And Two Bedroom Apartments In The US, And More From Zumper's July Rent Report

Zumper's July national rent report shows that people are still moving away from coastal cities to places with more affordable rents and larger space.

Rents in America's costliest cities haven't changed much and prices in cities like San Francisco are slowly climbing back up to their pre-pandemic highs.

Key Takeaways

The median national rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the US is now $1,450 — a two percent increase since June and 11.3 percent bump over the past 12 months. The highest median rent for a one-bedroom is still in New York City ($3,780).

One-bedroom prices in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte, Greensboro, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville and Memphis have now increased for two years in a row.

Rents in certain Florida cities, like St. Petersburg and Tallahassee, are slowly beginning to taper, whereas other places like Miami and Tampa continue to rise.

Rents increased the most in Greensboro (NC), whereas they dropped the most in Laredo (TX).

























Rent prices will keep climbing across much of the country, but the stratospheric price hikes we saw throughout much of the pandemic will likely slow as consumers continue to tighten their wallets.

[Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades]







Via Zumper.

[Photo by Marcus Lenk on Unsplash]