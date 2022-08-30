This House Looks Like A Spaceship And It Costs Less Than $600,000

No, this isn't a UFO that fell to earth and lay undiscovered for 50 years — it's a four-bed, five-bath property that's listed for $599,000 on Zillow. And it's not located in Area 51, but Somonauk, Illinois.

While the exterior is obviously remarkable, the inside of the home is pretty cool, too.

The property is situated on five acres of land zoned for horses — making this home eerily reminiscent of the ranch that's targeted by a malevolent extraterrestrial in Jordan Peele's "Nope." The listing doesn't mention anything about evil aliens, though.

It's also important to note that from above, the house looks like a boob — a fact that wasn't lost on Twitter users.

This is why you can’t build them side by side pic.twitter.com/09Vi0wEU9F — Worf’s Fez (@thatdanhanna) August 28, 2022

Via @zillowgonewild.

Images via Zillow.