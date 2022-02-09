FEELING THE HEAT
Why Majority Of The People Who Recently Purchased A Home Have A Bunch Of Regrets
Submitted by Adwait via grow.acorns.com
The Lede
Along with Zillow's survey, which reveals that three out of four recent homebuyers have buyer's remorse, a survey from Clever (another real estate website) showed that 72 percent regretted something about their recent home purchase and more than half had buyer's remorse. "You don’t want to jump from the frying pan to the fire, but I can understand how a lot of would-be homebuyers are feeling the heat," Bankrate CFO Greg McBride told Grow Acorns.
Key Details
- Forty percent of owners surveyed by Clever said that maintaining their own property was too much of a hassle and definitely a major cause of regret.
- Lacking features, hidden costs, high mortgage and interest, poor location and depreciating value were all key points of regret for recent homebuyers, who attributed their decision to poor pre-purchase research.
- Experts recommend the 28/36 rule: Don't spend more than 28 percent of your pre-tax income on housing costs or more than 36 percent towards debt.
Additional submission from Adwait:
Bob Odenkirk’s Long Road To Serious Success
He was a comedian’s comedian — until "Better Call Saul" revealed him as a peerless portrayer of broken souls. What will he turn himself into next?