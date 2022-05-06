Popular
CRANK THAT

There's One Piece Of Art In This Home That Might Make It Even Better Than The 'Poundtown' House

Zillow Gone Wild has found another gem of a house that features various signage on its walls — and one sign in particular really takes the cake.

Twitter account Zillow Gone Wild (@zillowgonewild) strikes again: it posted yet another home with an ample array of corny signage hanging on its walls. In case you forgot, the account posted a listing for a house with a bunch of signs that may well have been sourced from Michael's, the craft store, except for one semi-NSFW sign.

But one room in this new house — situated in Cedar Rapids, Iowa — has an especially interesting display.



What you should focus on here is this photo, which shows an unexpected sign hanging on the wall:



That's right: someone blew up a self-referential tweet from Soulja Boy to turn into wall art.



Anyway, sweet dreams to whoever sleeps in that room.



See more on Zillow.

Comments

