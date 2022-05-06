CRANK THAT
There's One Piece Of Art In This Home That Might Make It Even Better Than The 'Poundtown' House
Twitter account Zillow Gone Wild (@zillowgonewild) strikes again: it posted yet another home with an ample array of corny signage hanging on its walls. In case you forgot, the account posted a listing for a house with a bunch of signs that may well have been sourced from Michael's, the craft store, except for one semi-NSFW sign.
But one room in this new house — situated in Cedar Rapids, Iowa — has an especially interesting display.
A new contender for Best Michael’s Home just dropped in Cedar Rapids, IA and one sign outsigns them all. Currently listed at $460,000. pic.twitter.com/fgP4NXbq9d— Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) May 6, 2022
What you should focus on here is this photo, which shows an unexpected sign hanging on the wall:
That's right: someone blew up a self-referential tweet from Soulja Boy to turn into wall art.
In this world you either crank that soulja boy or it cranks you— Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) July 26, 2018
Anyway, sweet dreams to whoever sleeps in that room.
See more on Zillow.
