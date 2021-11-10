TOP BILLING
The World's Most Livable Cities In 2021, Ranked
The Lede
The Economist Intelligence Unit ranked cities based on 30 qualitative and quantitate factors under five major categories: stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.
Key Details
- Auckland ranks high partly because of New Zealand's robust COVID-19 response, which included shutting its borders to international visitors and nationwide shutdowns.
- Australian cities dominate the top ten most livable with four entries — Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane.
- Only two European cities made the top 10 — Zurich and Geneva. The fall of European cities from the top 10 rankings is likely due to the rise of COVID cases in those cities during the survey period.
Additional Thoughts
The world's top 10 most livable cities in 2021
-
Auckland, New Zealand (96.0)
-
Osaka, Japan (94.2)
-
Adelaide, Australia (94.0)
-
Wellington, New Zealand (93.7)
-
Tokyo, Japan (93.7)
-
Perth, Australia (93.3)
-
Zurich, Switzerland (92.8)
-
Geneva, Switzerland (92.5)
-
Melbourne, Australia (92.5)
-
Brisbane, Australia (92.4)
