Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

TOP BILLING

Submitted by Adwait via cnbc.com

The World's Most Livable Cities In 2021, Ranked
According to The Economist Intelligence Unit, Auckland, New Zealand, is ranked the most livable city in the world this year.

The Lede

The Economist Intelligence Unit ranked cities based on 30 qualitative and quantitate factors under five major categories: stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

Key Details

  • Auckland ranks high partly because of New Zealand's robust COVID-19 response, which included shutting its borders to international visitors and nationwide shutdowns.
  • Australian cities dominate the top ten most livable with four entries — Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane.
  • Only two European cities made the top 10 — Zurich and Geneva. The fall of European cities from the top 10 rankings is likely due to the rise of COVID cases in those cities during the survey period.

Additional Thoughts

The world's top 10 most livable cities in 2021

  • Auckland, New Zealand (96.0)

  • Osaka, Japan (94.2)

  • Adelaide, Australia (94.0)

  • Wellington, New Zealand (93.7)

  • Tokyo, Japan (93.7)

  • Perth, Australia (93.3)

  • Zurich, Switzerland (92.8)

  • Geneva, Switzerland (92.5)

  • Melbourne, Australia (92.5)

  • Brisbane, Australia (92.4)

Additional submission from Adwait: