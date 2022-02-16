GET READY TO FIGHT
Why Renting Is Harder Than Purchasing A House Right Now
Submitted by Adwait via bloomberg.com
The Lede
CoreLogic Inc. data shows that single-family rental homes had, on average, a 7.8 percent increase in price. In December 2021, home rents went up by 12 percent year-over-year, and Miami led US cities with a 35.7 percent increase in home rent prices.
Key Details
- "I literally have people begging me to get them a rental. It's just so crazy down here," Atlanta real estate agent Jamie Douglas told Bloomberg's Allison McNeely.
- Home sales prices have risen, too: in January 2022, they grew 14 percent year-over-year to $354K, according to Redfin Corp. Active listings dropped by 29 percent to an all-time low.
- As the rental market heats up, it's estimated that landlords, builders and other institutions will spend $85 billion on new inventory and other projects.
