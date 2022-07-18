THE GREAT MIGRATION CONTINUES
Here Are The American Cities People Are Leaving And Moving To, Visualized
Here's what Redfin's latest migration analysis shows. They crunched numbers based on two-million customer searches for homes in 100 metro areas.
Redfin analysts made sure a user viewed at least 10 homes in a metro area and that those locations made up for more than 80 percent of their searches. Here's what Q2 2022 search data showed them.
Key Takeaways:
-
Just under one-third of active Redfin users were considering relocating to a different metro area in the US — three years ago that number was just over a quarter.
-
Florida continues to attract home buyers this year, as it did at the beginning of the pandemic, with Miami, Tampa, Cape Coral and North Port being among the favorites.
-
Among major cities, San Franciso residents are moving out the quickest — 48,718, the highest net outflow in Q2 2022 — and fewer people left New York City in 2022 than they did in 2021.
Tampa is still attracting a lot of out-of-state homebuyers, coming from places like New York, who can get more for their money in Florida. The spike in mortgage rates has priced some buyers out of the market, but it has also helped ease competition and curb bidding wars between locals and out of towners. A lot of buyers who kept getting outbid at the peak of the market are now getting their offers accepted, and in some cases they’re even able to use FHA loans, make smaller down payments and keep the appraisal contingency.
[Eric Auciello, a Redfin manager in Tampa]
[Photo by Carlos Alfonso on Unsplash]