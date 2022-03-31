TICK-TOCK
Where The Next Housing Bubble Is Going To Burst, According To An Economist
Submitted by Adwait via businessinsider.com
The fight among buyers for property is still high, median home prices are growing and the last mortgage hike by the Federal Reserve was in mid-March, by 0.25 percentage points, in order to curb inflation. Economist Ken Johnson from Florida Atlantic University put together a report to look at the biggest bubbles in the market. "Staying where you are now and letting this irrational market settle would be one of the best decisions you could make," he told Business Insider. Here's what Johnson found.
- According to Johnson's report, Boise, Idaho, was determined the most overvalued market in the country, since the past summer. Buyers there pay a 76 percent premium on average home prices around $500K.
- Buyers also paid premiums in these hyped markets: Austin (65 percent), Ogden (61 percent), Las Vegas (56 percent), Atlanta (54 percent), Phoenix (54 percent), Provo (54 percent), Spokane (53 percent), Salt Lake (52 percent), Charlotte (50 percent) and Detroit (49 percent).
