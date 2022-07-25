DON'T WANT A SCENE CHANGE
Study Shows That Millennials Don't Like Moving Too Far From Home
The Lede
A study by the researchers from Harvard University and the US Census Bureau showed that 66 percent of adults in their mid-20s reside in same area where they grew up. Eighty percent had moved within 100 miles of where they grew up, and within a 500-mile radius, that number went up by 10 percent. Here's what else the study found.
Key Details
- On average, an adult moves 181 miles away for their job.
- Migration distances were shorter for Black and Hispanic individuals, compared to white and Asian adults.
- Households with low incomes had children living in closer proximity to their parents than those from families with higher incomes.
- Among out-of-state locations, Los Angeles was among the most popular, and Atlanta, Houston and Washington turned out to be preferred destinations for young Black adults moving away from their hometowns.