DON'T WANT A SCENE CHANGE

Adwait
Adwait
Study Shows That Millennials Don't Like Moving Too Far From Home
A new study looked at people born between 1984 and 1992 to discover their migration patterns.

The Lede

A study by the researchers from Harvard University and the US Census Bureau showed that 66 percent of adults in their mid-20s reside in same area where they grew up. Eighty percent had moved within 100 miles of where they grew up, and within a 500-mile radius, that number went up by 10 percent. Here's what else the study found.

Key Details

  • On average, an adult moves 181 miles away for their job.
  • Migration distances were shorter for Black and Hispanic individuals, compared to white and Asian adults.
  • Households with low incomes had children living in closer proximity to their parents than those from families with higher incomes.
  • Among out-of-state locations, Los Angeles was among the most popular, and Atlanta, Houston and Washington turned out to be preferred destinations for young Black adults moving away from their hometowns.

