What Is The Best Day To Look At A House?
Thinking about rescheduling a house viewing because of rain, wet or gloomy weather? One real estate agent says don't. Gail Hardy, a Knoxville based agent, shared a TikTok video explaining why a rainy day house viewing is actually the best thing you can do. People will back out when it rains, Hardy says, so you won't have to stand in line at the least. Here's why Hardy and other agents recommend a rainy day house viewing.
- First check out the foundation (to see where water is pooling), what the gutter overflow is like and check how rain affects the landscaping.
- Washington DC area based agent Craig McCullough recommends rainy day tours to inspect water-related issues inside the house — like leaks, moisture and mildew.
- Touring on a wet day is also essential if the house is near a water body, experts say, so you can figure out how water flows in the area if an extreme situation arises.
