A home away from home
Are You Better Off Buying A Vacation Home First?
953 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via lifehacker.com
The Lede
It's no secret that real estate is cheaper outside of large cities, but more and more people are now buying vacation properties before their "starter" homes — even as they continue to rent their primary residence. Lifehacker explains why people are buying "second" homes first, and whether you should consider doing that too.
Key Details
- According to finance magazine Money, the average millennial buyer spent $285,000 on their vacation home in 2021 — far less than the US' median home price of $386,000.
- The costs associated with owning a vacation home in an affordable area will be more manageable than those of a property in a major city, but the "unique buyers' opportunity" that was seen during the pandemic seems to be passing.
- Homebuyers who continue to live in their leased home can boost their income by renting out the vacation property.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments