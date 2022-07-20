Popular
NO MORE FIGHTING

US Metro Areas With The Highest Share Of Bidding Wars In June 2022, Ranked

Recent Redfin data shows that for the first time in two years, the bidding war rates on its home offers has dropped below 50 percent.

Recent Redfin data shows that the bidding wars on home offers have cooled down for the first time in over two years. This could partly be caused by inflation, higher rates and a weak stock market.

June saw an estimated 60,000 home purchases get called of — or just under 15 percent of all the homes that went under contract through Redfin. A homeowner can expect to pay around $2,387 in monthly mortgage payments (based on the 5.51 percent rate), which is up 44 percent from last year.

While the market is cooling, it’s not coming to a crashing halt. House hunters who can still afford to buy should consider taking advantage of the slowdown given that there’s way less competition.

[Shoshana Godwin, a Redfin real estate agent in Seattle]


Key Takeaways

  • According to Redfin data, in June 2022, Providence, RI, had the highest competition for home purchases, with over 75 percent of Redfin offers facing competition. That number is up 0.5 percent year-over-year, and is six times higher than in May 2022.

  • Other competitive markets where, in June 2022, more than 60 percent of the Redfin offers faced competition include: Boston (71.7 percent), Philadelphia (65.7 percent), Indianapolis (64.3 percent), Worcester (62.7 percent) and Baltimore (60.5 percent).

  • Tampa (28.9 percent), Riverside (31.9 percent) and Phoenix (35.3 percent) had some of the lowest shares of Redfin offers that faced bidding wars in June 2022.



June 2022 (Year-Over-Year)


Changes From May To June 2022



[Photo by John Angel on Unsplash]

