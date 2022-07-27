The US Housing Markets Most And Least Likely To Be Upended By The Next Recession, Ranked

Redfin analysts have predicted which US housing markets are expected to stay strong amid a predicted downturn and ongoing recession. The Fed has already hiked interest rates again for the fourth time this year.

Key Takeaways

The housing markets in Riverside (CA), Boise (ID), Cape Coral (FL), North Port (FL) and Las Vegas (NV) were determined to be the most volatile and at a risk of collapse.

Meanwhile, homeowners in Akron (OH), Philadelphia (PA), Montgomery Country (PA), El Paso (TX) and Cleveland (OH) can breathe a sigh of relief as analysts judged their housing markets to have some of the lowest chances of risk in the country.

If the US does enter a recession, we’re unlikely to see a housing-market crash like in the Great Recession because the factors affecting the economy are different: Most homeowners have a fair amount of home equity and not much debt and unemployment is low.

[Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari]







Via Redfin.

[Photo by FilterGrade on Unsplash]