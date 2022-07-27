Popular
TURNING A NEW LEAF

The US Housing Markets Most And Least Likely To Be Upended By The Next Recession, Ranked

Here's how the real estate market might look in the near future, across America, according to a Redfin analysis.

Redfin analysts have predicted which US housing markets are expected to stay strong amid a predicted downturn and ongoing recession. The Fed has already hiked interest rates again for the fourth time this year.

Redfin crunched numbers in 98 US metros to assess risk scores by scanning home price volatility, debt-to-income ratio averages, labor market shock, domestic migration changes, percentage of homes flipped and more. Here's what they found.



Key Takeaways

  • The housing markets in Riverside (CA), Boise (ID), Cape Coral (FL), North Port (FL) and Las Vegas (NV) were determined to be the most volatile and at a risk of collapse.

  • Meanwhile, homeowners in Akron (OH), Philadelphia (PA), Montgomery Country (PA), El Paso (TX) and Cleveland (OH) can breathe a sigh of relief as analysts judged their housing markets to have some of the lowest chances of risk in the country.

  • In 2021, Phoenix (10.3 percent), Charlotte (10.1 percent) and Atlanta (9.9 percent) had the highest shares of homes flipped.





If the US does enter a recession, we’re unlikely to see a housing-market crash like in the Great Recession because the factors affecting the economy are different: Most homeowners have a fair amount of home equity and not much debt and unemployment is low.

[Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari]



Via Redfin.

[Photo by FilterGrade on Unsplash]

