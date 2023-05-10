Popular
SO... MUCH... PINK...

This Vibrant Home Listed On Zillow Looks Like A Doll's House. Take A Peek Inside

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
This Vibrant Home Listed On Zillow Looks Like A Doll's House. Take A Peek Inside
I simply must know who lived here.
If you like looking at houses in which every room features the color pink — as well as several other bright colors — I have good news. This house in Somerville, Massachusetts, isn't currently on the market, but it's listed on Zillow for whatever reason, which means we still get to take a virtual tour.



Built in 1860, this historic property measures in at 2137 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.



Still hungry for garish interior design? Ok, here are the bedrooms.




Via @zillowgonewild.

[Image credit: Zillow]

