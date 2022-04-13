Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

WEEEEEEEEEEEE

This Real Estate Agent Had The Best Answer To Whether Showing Homes For A Living Was Fun By Featuring This House's Killer Feature

372 reads | submitted by James Crugnale

This Real Estate Agent Had The Best Answer To Whether Showing Homes For A Living Was Fun By Featuring This House's Killer Feature
TikToker @therealtorchris reveals the coolest architectural feature anyone can have inside their house.
@therealtorchris $1,150,000 house in Waukee, Iowa. 21 feet, 6 1/2 turns. Nothing else about the house matters. #housing #slide #zillowgonewild #realestate #realtorsoftiktok ♬ original sound - Chris

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.