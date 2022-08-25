Popular
The Most Popular Places To Buy Homes In The Americas

US homebuyers are searching far and wide for the perfect place to buy a second property.

When it comes to purchasing a second home or vacation property, US homebuyers have been crossing borders to find their dream location in 2022. Point2 analyzed search volumes for more than 2,000 real estate-related keywords to find out where in the Americas is most popular for homebuyers — and it seems Americans are searching far and wide for the perfect destination.


home buying locations US


Mexico takes first place as the most desirable home buying destination, followed by Canada and Costa Rica.

The graphic below shows the top 30 home buying locations in the Americas, as well as how the popularity of each destination has changed since last year.


Via Point2

Image credit: Victor Hughes / Unsplash

