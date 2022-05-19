SURRENDERING TO OBLIVION
Is There Going To Be Another Housing Crash Or Are We Headed For A Real Estate Market Stall?
902 reads | submitted by Adwait via theatlantic.com
The Lede
The Atlantic's Derek Thompson has three theories as to why the US housing market seems to have peaked — or, in simpler terms, why the American real estate market is way more hellish that usual right now. Home prices are the highest they've ever been, while at the same time, inventory is at its lowest. Here are three reasons why Thompson thinks we're braced for a housing slowdown soon.
Key Details
- Mortgage rates are high and passed five percent in April 2022 for the first time in 10 years. Expensive borrowing means costlier buying, and even though 30-year rates are low, they're still rising.
- The housing inventory is replenishing after reaching its lowest point over the pandemic, including in key markets like California and Colorado.
- Lastly, even though May and June have been historically good for sales, Thompson writes that sellers could expect a lag in summer offers because of the sluggish market.
Comments
OMG! People, do your homework. Yes, it will crash and crash hard. Real estate is cyclical, always has been. There is no 'inventory' issue. Homes are a luxury, not a necessity. You only have shortages of necessities. When the economy crashes, real estate is the whipping boy, always has been. Be prepared for a couple years of extreme price reductions, houses taking months to sell and foreclosures. It happens every 10-15 years. Always has, always will.