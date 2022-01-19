SCENE CHANGE
The States The Most People Moved In And Out Of In 2021, Ranked
According to a new survey commissioned by United Van Lines, Americans are opting to move to states with famously low populations.
Key Details
- United Van Lines, a moving company, released its 45th Annual National Movers Study, an analysis of the people who used the company to move in the US this year.
- The data showed that Vermont led the percentage of inbound migration at 74 percent.
- On the opposite end, New Jersey led outbound migrations for a fourth consecutive year with 71 percent.
Additional Thoughts
-
2021 top inbound states: Vermont, South Dakota, South Carolina, West Virginia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, Idaho, Rhode Island
-
2021 top outbound states: New Jersey, Illinois, New York, Connecticut, California, Michigan, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Ohio, Nebraska
[Read more at United Van Lines]
