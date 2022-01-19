Trending
The States The Most People Moved In And Out Of In 2021, Ranked

Submitted by Adwait

Americans are relocating closer to family and to lower-density areas, according to a new study.

The Lede

According to a new survey commissioned by United Van Lines, Americans are opting to move to states with famously low populations.

Key Details

  • United Van Lines, a moving company, released its 45th Annual National Movers Study, an analysis of the people who used the company to move in the US this year.
  • The data showed that Vermont led the percentage of inbound migration at 74 percent.
  • On the opposite end, New Jersey led outbound migrations for a fourth consecutive year with 71 percent.

Additional Thoughts


  • 2021 top inbound states: Vermont, South Dakota, South Carolina, West Virginia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, Idaho, Rhode Island

  • 2021 top outbound states: New Jersey, Illinois, New York, Connecticut, California, Michigan, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Ohio, Nebraska

[Read more at United Van Lines]

