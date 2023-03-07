Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

bang for your buck

The Most Expensive Square Meters Of Prime Property In The World, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
The Most Expensive Square Meters Of Prime Property In The World, Visualized
Ever wondered how much luxury property a sum of $1 million could get you in cities across the globe?
· 582 reads

In the market for some prime real estate? Got a spare $1 million dollars lying around? This visualization by Statista shows how many square meters of prime residential property a million bucks can buy in select cities around the world.


Infographic: The Most Expensive m² of Prime Property in the World | Statista


The most expensive property is found in Monaco, where $1 million will get you just 17 square meters of living space. In Hong Kong, you could afford a similarly cramped 21 square meters.

In São Paulo, on the other hand, it's possible to buy a roomy 231 square meters of luxury property for $1 million — while the same amount will get you 218 square meters in Cape Town.



Via Statista.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Real Estate Stories