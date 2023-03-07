The Most Expensive Square Meters Of Prime Property In The World, Visualized

In the market for some prime real estate? Got a spare $1 million dollars lying around? This visualization by Statista shows how many square meters of prime residential property a million bucks can buy in select cities around the world.

The most expensive property is found in Monaco, where $1 million will get you just 17 square meters of living space. In Hong Kong, you could afford a similarly cramped 21 square meters.

In São Paulo, on the other hand, it's possible to buy a roomy 231 square meters of luxury property for $1 million — while the same amount will get you 218 square meters in Cape Town.

Via Statista.