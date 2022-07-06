The Most Competitive US Rental Markets In June 2022, Ranked

RentCafe.com ranked America's hottest rental markets on how competitive they are based on five key metrics between January and April 2022.

They looked into apartment occupancy rates, the number of days apartments stay vacant, prospective rentals per vacant unit, lease renewal rates and share of new apartments completed in Q1 2022 compared to inventory on Dec 31, 2021.

Here's what they found.

Key Takeaways:

In June 2022, on average, there were about 14 renters fighting for the same apartment in some of America's hottest markets.

On average an apartment was vacant a few days more than a month until it was rented.

Majority of renters (61.7 percent) renewed their leases during the first half of the year and 95.5 percent of the rental market was occupied.

Via RentCafe.com

