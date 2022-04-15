Trending
OUR HOUSE, IN THE MIDDLE OF OUR STATE

The House Styles In The US That Are The Most Popular And Most Valuable, Visualized

From colonials to log homes, Tudors to chalets, brownstones to beach houses, here are the architectural house styles that are the most popular, the most valuable and the most common across the United States.

The US is a diverse country, not least architecturally speaking. Different people have different tastes in the kinds of homes they want to live in, and American Home Shield's (AHS) HomeMatters blog analyzed the data in the US overall and on a state-by-state level.

They charted and mapped out their findings, and just as there are more popular and more common styles across states, different types of houses also have different values. A well-designed home in a popular style can increase its value on the real estate market, and good design can even have an effect on surrounding property values.


Quick findings:
  • The top five most valuable house styles are beach houses, Mediterranean homes, shingles, Spanish homes and Northwest Contemporary homes.
  • The five least valuable house styles are mobile homes, manufactured homes, shotguns, Early American homes and conventional homes.
  • The most common house style is the Ranch home.

The Most And Least Valuable House Styles


The Most Valuable House Styles By State


The Most Popular House Styles By State


The Most Common House Styles By State



Read more at AHS about their methodology and findings.

[Photo by Joshua Sortino on Unsplash]

