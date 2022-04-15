The House Styles In The US That Are The Most Popular And Most Valuable, Visualized

The US is a diverse country, not least architecturally speaking. Different people have different tastes in the kinds of homes they want to live in, and American Home Shield's (AHS) HomeMatters blog analyzed the data in the US overall and on a state-by-state level.

They charted and mapped out their findings, and just as there are more popular and more common styles across states, different types of houses also have different values. A well-designed home in a popular style can increase its value on the real estate market, and good design can even have an effect on surrounding property values.

Quick findings:

The top five most valuable house styles are beach houses, Mediterranean homes, shingles, Spanish homes and Northwest Contemporary homes.

The Most And Least Valuable House Styles

The Most Valuable House Styles By State

The Most Popular House Styles By State

The Most Common House Styles By State

[Photo by Joshua Sortino on Unsplash]