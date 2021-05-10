Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
6 members

Generic description that needs changing

ON THE FLIP SIDE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via apartmenttherapy.com

Buying a flipped house can come with unforeseen complications, especially if the renovations were hastily done. Here are the things you should do before you commit to buying a flipped house.

The Lede

If you're considering buying a flipped house, make sure to ask for a home warranty and do your due diligence by looking at the history and reviews of the developers and contractors.

Key Details

  • Make sure to hire an inspector who will do more than a surface-level walk-through and actually examine all major systems within the home, including electrical, plumbing and roofing.
  • Ask the seller for a list of the renovations and updates that have been done to the house. It doesn't hurt to be thorough.
  • Pull permits from the building department to compare them with the construction that has been done to the house.