The Five Things You Should Know Before Buying A Flipped House
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via apartmenttherapy.com
The LedeIf you're considering buying a flipped house, make sure to ask for a home warranty and do your due diligence by looking at the history and reviews of the developers and contractors.
Key Details
- Make sure to hire an inspector who will do more than a surface-level walk-through and actually examine all major systems within the home, including electrical, plumbing and roofing.
- Ask the seller for a list of the renovations and updates that have been done to the house. It doesn't hurt to be thorough.
- Pull permits from the building department to compare them with the construction that has been done to the house.