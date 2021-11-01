FLIP A SWITCH
The Five Biggest Myths New Homeowners Should Beware
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via money.com
Additional Thoughts
- Myth No. 1: You don't have to worry about maintenance costs
That is not true. Remember to budget for maintenance costs each year, which, on average, which could amount to between 1% and 4% of your home's value.
- Myth No. 2: You should buy everything you want to decorate your house with before you move in
Instead of trying to furnish your new home all at once, actually, it's better to wait and live in your house for awhile to see what you really need in terms of furniture.
- Myth No. 3: It's alright that you skipped your home inspection
Nope. Inspections are important, and if you skipped one before purchasing your house, make sure to get an assessment after your home purchase.
- Myth No. 4: Home warranties and home insurance are the same thing
They are not. Home warranties are designed to cover the repair or replacement costs of items such as appliances, heating and air conditioning systems, etc., while home insurance covers repair costs if your property is damaged or lost in a natural disaster, a fire or theft.
- Myth No. 5: All home improvement projects add to your property's resale value
If your improvements to your house are not made in line with the market value and location of your house, it might actually be a turn-off rather than an asset.
Additional submission from Pang-Chieh Ho:
An Engineer Created A Fake Resume. It Gave Them A 90% Callback Rate
A software engineer was having issues applying for jobs, so they decided to create an entirely fake resume for their job application.