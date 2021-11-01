Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

FLIP A SWITCH

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via money.com

The Five Biggest Myths New Homeowners Should Beware
Here are some of the most common myths you'll hear as a new homeowner.

Additional Thoughts

  • Myth No. 1: You don't have to worry about maintenance costs
    That is not true. Remember to budget for maintenance costs each year, which, on average, which could amount to between 1% and 4% of your home's value.

  • Myth No. 2: You should buy everything you want to decorate your house with before you move in
    Instead of trying to furnish your new home all at once, actually, it's better to wait and live in your house for awhile to see what you really need in terms of furniture.

  • Myth No. 3: It's alright that you skipped your home inspection
    Nope. Inspections are important, and if you skipped one before purchasing your house, make sure to get an assessment after your home purchase.

  • Myth No. 4: Home warranties and home insurance are the same thing
    They are not. Home warranties are designed to cover the repair or replacement costs of items such as appliances, heating and air conditioning systems, etc., while home insurance covers repair costs if your property is damaged or lost in a natural disaster, a fire or theft.

  • Myth No. 5: All home improvement projects add to your property's resale value
    If your improvements to your house are not made in line with the market value and location of your house, it might actually be a turn-off rather than an asset.

Additional submission from Pang-Chieh Ho: