The Difference Between Listing Your Home On A Thursday And Friday, According To Experts
The Lede
According to Zillow the best day to list your home for sale is Thursday and the best season is the second-half of April. Since the pandemic has upended the market these past few years, here's what listing on a Thursday in late April will do for you. Listing on Thursday is likely to get you the best deal and a Friday listing would probably fetch you the fastest deal.
Key Details
- Zillow estimates homes listed in late-April can expect to fetch around $9,300 — or 2.8 percent — more than the typical US home and listing on a Thursday means you capitalize on weekend showings, which could add at least $1,100 more.
- April listings had larger premiums — nearly $20K nationally and $200K in select areas — which pre-pandemic were about half ($12.5K) of that.
- Listings in April also received the most eyeballs and daily page views were nearly 30 percent higher than the annual average.
