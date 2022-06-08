Ten Of The World's Most Expensive Housing Markets, Ranked

It's not news that US housing markets have been out-of-control expensive for a while now. But it's not just the US.

Visual Capitalist synthesized data from Business Insider's Demographia housing affordability report to create a visualization of the world's least affordable housing markets. Here are ten international cities whose housing markets are some of the most expensive in the world.

Key takeaways:

The way affordability has been calculated for these cities is by dividing a city's median housing price by its median household income. Scores above 5.0 are "severely unaffordable"; 4.1 to 5 are "seriously unaffordable" and 3.1 to 4.0 are "moderately unaffordable."

With an affordability score of 23.2, Hong Kong tops the list and has had the world's least affordable housing market for 12 years running per Demographia's data. Part of the reason Hong Kong's market is so expensive is because only seven percent of its land is zoned for residential purposes, making supply scarce.

Sydney, Australia, with a score of 15.3, has moved up a rank since last year and is now home to the second-least affordable housing market on the list. According to Tom Forrest, the CEO of Urban Taskforce Australia, the housing supply just can't catch up to demand, and so prices keep going up.

Four of the top 10 most expensive housing markets belong to cities in the United States, and three of them are in California.

Here's the breakdown of these ten cities' score and ranks:

Source: Visual Capitalist.

[Photo credit: Jimmy Chan, via Pexels]