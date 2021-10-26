HOLDING FORT
The Top Ten Cities With The Biggest Home Price Increases In 2021
Submitted by Adwait via forbes.com
The Lede
Using data from real estate brokerage company Redfin that includes median sale prices, available for-sale inventory, months of home supply and the number of new listings — Forbes picked out ten American cities that have seen the highest increase in home prices in the last two years, measured in both absolute dollar amounts and percentage increases.
Additional Thoughts
Here are the top 10 cities:
- Bellevue, Washington
The Seattle suburb's housing market is so hot, it currently ranks high among the cities with the lowest housing inventory in the US. Median home prices have increased by around 23.4 percent in September, 2020, and 18.2 percent in September, 2021.
- Fremont, California
The Bay Area suburb cut its housing inventory by 47.8 percent from September 2019 to September 2020, and with housing inventory not going up anytime soon, the median home prices continue to hover around the millions, including an all time $1.35 million high in September 2021.
- Scottsdale, Arizona
The Arizona city had a small inventory drop of just 3.5 percent between September 2019 and 2020, but dropped drastically by 46.6 percent by September, 2021. New listings of homes for sale have declined by 27.3 percent from last September too, making the median home price reach an all-time high ($715,000).
- San Jose, California
The Silicon Valley city went from being one of the most expensive housing markets in the US to becoming an even more expensive city over the past two years. With inventory dipping between from September 2020 to 2021, median home prices have soared more than 31 percent higher, from $946,000 in September 2019 to $1.24 million in September 2021.
- Rochester, New York
After an initial median home price dip in September 2020, because of low inventory in September 2021, home prices went right back up. This includes an astounding 170 percent median sale price increase.
- Pembroke Pines, Florida
Out on the East coast, Pembroke Pines has seen a steady increase in home prices over the past two years. Between September 2019 and 2020, prices increased by 22.4 percent, and continued to rise in 2021 by 22 percent.
- Glendale, California
The city's inventory has gone down by 45.4 percent since September 2019 and the current median home price — $1.05 million — saw a $114,000 increase from last year.
- Worcester, Massachusetts
Over the past year home sales are up 8.3 percent in this city, west of Boston. Median home prices have gone up these past few years, including a near 25 percent increase from September 2019 ($252,500) to September 2020 ($315,00). In September 2021 media home prices peaked at $370,000.
- Boise, Idaho
A hotspot housing market, big inventory hits — 49.3 percent down between September 2019 to 2020 — hiked up the prices. Between September 2019 and 2020, median home prices rose by 18.6 percent and jumped up by 23.9 percent more in September 2021 to roughly $480,000.
- Palmdale, California
Situated north of Los Angeles, median home prices in this South California have been on the incline for a few years. From $333,000 in September 2019 to $410,000 in September 2020, this last year saw the prices increase by another 14.6 percent, taking the median home price in September 2021 to an all-time high of $470,000.
