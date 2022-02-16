Take A Tour Inside This Wichita House With The Zaniest Interior That Zillow Gone Wild Can't Get Enough Of

"You never really know what's happening inside a home," is how Zillow Gone Wild describes the house located at 532 S Roosevelt Ave in Wichita, Kansas.

"It's like Trading Spaces, but at the Ministry of Magic," one person quipped.

"I didn't know Tony Montana lived in Kansas," another joked.

"I still don't know what's happening inside that home," another Zillow Gone Wild fan said.

The 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom property on sale for $250,000 might be unlike anything you've ever seen before.

According to real estate agent Shay Rhodes, the owner owned an interior design business in Wichita back in 1983 called Custom Art Design specializing in mirrors and the use of them.

"She designed large 'Texas stars' out of pieces of Mirrors and shipped them all over the USA," Rhodes explained in an email.

Without further adieu, Digg welcomes you to take a tour inside, courtesy of Shay Rhodes, KW Signature Partners.

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)

(Alicia Short Photography)