Take A Tour Inside This $35 Million Castle That Is Undoubtedly The Coolest Thing You Can Buy On Zillow

Chris Mark Castle entered the public consciousness through a series of viral tweets by novelist and real estate maven Rebecca Makkai who helped shed light on the intriguing lore behind the $35 million property in Woodstock, Connecticut, located in the northeastern tip of the state.

The thing you need to understand about today's Zillow find is that it was built in 2010 in the United States of America. 1/ pic.twitter.com/Rd5JrrsVgr — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) January 14, 2022

(Tyra Pacheco Photography)

Makkai revealed that the property was built in 2010 by the "great-grandson of a Chicago steel tycoon."

"It took seven years and $4.1 million to build, but went on sale for $45 million, now down to an affordable $35 million," she quipped.

According to the Zillow listing, the 18,777 square-foot estate, nestled on top of seventy-five acres, features 9 bedrooms, 7 full baths, 3 half baths and 12 fireplaces — as well as a moat and "towers rising 126 feet into the sky."

(Tyra Pacheco Photography)

(Tyra Pacheco Photography)

(Tyra Pacheco Photography)

"The vibe inside is unexpectedly clock-heavy. Big clocks, little clocks... To remind you of your own mortality, should the moat fail and the Visigoths invade."

(Tyra Pacheco Photography)

(Tyra Pacheco Photography)

(Tyra Pacheco Photography)

Makkai observes that the castle has been frequently used for birthday parties and even served as the filming location of the Hallmark Christmas movie, "One Royal Holiday."