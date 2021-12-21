THAT'S A TIGHT SPOT
Take A Peek Inside The 'Smallest Apartment In New York'
AJ Webber gave a tour of his 75 square foot apartment in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan that has shocked the internet.
- Webber's miniature apartment has no bathroom or a stove but it does come equipped with a sink, a mini-fridge and two beds.
- "I have two beds, but only one me," Webber quipped. "Some nights I am a queen guy, other nights I am a twin."
- He didn't reveal his rent but similar units have been going for around $1,600 per month.
